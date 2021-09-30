Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089326136
Girl drinks cocoa with marshmallows in a cozy atmosphere. Woman in a warm knitted sweater holds a mug of hot chocolate in her hands. Copy space
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundbeverageblanketcacaochocolatechristmascocoacoffeecoldcold dayscomfortcopy spacecosycozycupdessertdrinkfallfemalefestivefoodgirlhandsholdingholidayhomehomemadehothot chocolateindoorsinteriorknittedlifestylelightmarshmallowmorningmugrelaxrelaxationseasonsweatersweettastywarmwinterwomanxmas
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist