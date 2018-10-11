Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A girl is crying, holding a STOP WAR poster in her hands against the background of the Ukrainian flag. Stop the war in Ukraine. The concept of peace in Ukraine
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5055 × 3900 pixels • 16.9 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 772 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 386 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG