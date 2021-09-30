Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090778970
Girl with a cosmetic mask on her face in a white towel. Sits on the sofa.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulbeautycarecleanclear smoothcollagen maskcosmetologycosmetology facecreme skindab drydermatology conceptfacefemalegirlhealthhealthcare cleansinghealthy hydratehydration creammaskmassage towelmodelnaturalnatural moisturizeoneorganic productprocedurerelaxingremovingskinskincare wrinklespaspa wellnesswellnesswomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist