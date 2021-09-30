Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087834968
girl in blue lycra dress with rhinestones for figure skating at Christmas
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
athleteathleticbalancebluecaucasianchampionchristmasclothescompetitioncostumedancedaughtereleganceenjoymentexercisefitnessgirlgracehappinesshealthhobbyicekidmodelone personposingpositiveposturepracticepreschoolerprofessionalprotectionrecreationreflectionschoolgirlshoeskatesmilesmilingsnowsportstandingstudiostudio shottightsvictorywallwarmwhitewinter
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist