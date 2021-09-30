Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095744468
A girl in a black leather jacket holds a brown purse with a close-up button in her hand
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbanknotebillfoldbudgetbusinesscashcloseupcommercialcountcredit cardcurrencyearningseconomicfinancefinancialfundsgethandhandshorizontal orientationhumanhuman handinvestjeanskeepleathermoneyno facepaypayingpaymentpersonpocketpubpurseputtingsalarysavingsshoppingshowshowingtake outthe moneywalletwealthwoman
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist