Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The girl is alone on the snowy road. The car broke down, the hood is open. Frustrated woman calls on the phone, calls technical support.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3456 × 3456 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG