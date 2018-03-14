Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The girl is alone on the snowy road. The car broke down, the hood is open. Frustrated woman calls on the phone, calls technical support.
A man on the winter road is calling the phone near the car
man with a backpack in the winter forest
woman grandmother on a winter walk in the Park
a blonde curly-haired girl dressed in a long dark black gray coat and a white hat walks along an alley in a snow-covered forest park in winter and holds a backpack in her hands
Defender the young warrior in mail armor armed with a sword and an ax
Warmly dressed man walking his dog on a lead in winter snow as they both enjoy the sunshine outdoors
Beautiful girl standing in a park, winter landscape, it's snowing.

See more

1048058077

See more

1048058077

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124381083

Item ID: 2124381083

The girl is alone on the snowy road. The car broke down, the hood is open. Frustrated woman calls on the phone, calls technical support.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3456 × 3456 pixels • 11.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kudryashova Vera

Kudryashova Vera