Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090136145
ginkgo leave isolated on white background
p
By pim pic
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundbotanicalbotanybranchbrightcloseupcolordaydecorationdecorativedesignecoecologyelementenvironmentalfallflorafloralfoliageforestframefreshfreshnessgardenginkgogreengrowthisolatedleafleavenaturalnatureorganicoutdoorparkpatternplantrealisticseasonseasonalspacespringsummersunnytexturetransparenttreewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist