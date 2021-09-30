Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084773381
Ginkgo ( lat. Ginkgo ) is a genus of deciduous gymnosperms relict plants of the Ginkgo class. Ginkgo is a medicinal plant used in medicine
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativealternative medicinebackgroundbilobabotanybranchbrightchinese cultureclose-upcloseupenvironmentfoliageforestfreshnessgardengingkoginkgoginkgo bilobaginkgo leavesginkgo treeginkogreenhealthhealthyherbherbalherbal medicinehomeopathichomeopathic medicinehomeopathyleafmedicalmedicinalmedicinenaturalnatureparkplantseasonspringsummertherapytreewallpaper
Categories: Nature, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist