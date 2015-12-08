Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
gingerbread man cookie in a winter wonderland wearing a scarf, holding a candy cane while snowing with christmas tree in the background
Photo Formats
3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.