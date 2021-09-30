Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092528909
Gingerbread cookies are on the table, burning candles and garland on the Christmas tree.Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.Evening home tea drinking. Image with secective focus and noise effect
V
By ValenRab
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorablebackgroundbakerybiscuitcandlecaucasiancelebrationchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas treecookiedarkdaughtersdecorationdecorativedeliciousdessertdrinkevening teaeventfamilyfemalefestiveflamefoodfungarland lightsgingerbreadgirlholidayhomehomemadejoykidkitchenlightlittlenightpastryprettyseasonsweettabletea partytogethertraditionalwarmwarm lightwinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist