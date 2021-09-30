Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085116053
Gin tonic in cocktail glass with ice, and lime on a dark rustic board in Christmas decoration with Christmas tree and lights in blurry in background
h
By harexape
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholalcoholicbackgroundbarbeverageblack backgroundcelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas decorationchristmas lightschristmas treecloseupcocktail glasscolddark backgrounddrinkelegant cocktailelegant cocktail partyevening partyfreshfreshnessfruitgin tonicglassgreenholiday toasticeleaflemonlimelime slicelime slicesliquidliquormintmint leavesmojitomojito drinkpartyrefreshmentsliceslicessummertabletonictonic watertransparentwater
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist