Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gin with grapefruit or orange and rosemary, refreshing drink with ice isolated on white background. Refreshing summer cocktail, selective focus.
Formats
6000 × 4140 pixels • 20 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 690 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 345 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG