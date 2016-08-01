Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gin bitter lemon alcoholic long drink cocktail with dry gin, tonic, grapefruit and ice cubes. Deep jungle green background with plants leaves. Bar tools, copy space
Formats
5432 × 3584 pixels • 18.1 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 660 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG