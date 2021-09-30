Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081734018
A gift in the hands of a girl. To give gifts. Congratulations. Celebrating Christmas, New Year. A greeting card. A gift box made of craft paper with a red bow.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
birthdayboxcardcelebrationchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas evechristmas treedayeveeventfestivegiftgift boxgiftsgivegreeting cardhandhappyhappy birthdayholidaylovemagicmerrymerry christmasmock upnewnew yearopeningopening giftpackagepaperpartypostcardpresentredribbonsalesantasurprisesweatertogethertreevalentinevalentines daywinterwomanxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist