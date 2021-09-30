Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086783579
gift bag with a red bow on a brown background. kraft paper. gift
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbagbeigebirthdayblankbowboxbrownbuycarrycelebrationcolorfulcommercialconsumerismcontainerdesignecologicalecologyemptyenvironmentgiftgift boxgrocerieshandleholidayisolatedmarketmarketingmerchandiseobjectpackpackagepackagingpaperpaper bagpresentpurchaserecyclerecyclingretailribbonsacksaleshopshoppingshopping bagspacestoretexturewhite
Categories: Business/Finance, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist