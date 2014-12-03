Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The Giden Gelmez Mountain is an exceptional destination for adventure seekers and artists alike. The Taurus is a mountain range in the Mediterranean region of Turkey.
Edit
Group of off piste skiers walking on ridge.
A skier is walking up the hill. Skitouring in Alps. Sunny weather.
The freedom of creating ones own path up a mountain through fresh snow on a ski tour in spectacularly beautiful mountains is an unparalleled experience.
Climbing to the top with views in the magnificent lofty mountains

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142223097

Item ID: 2142223097

The Giden Gelmez Mountain is an exceptional destination for adventure seekers and artists alike. The Taurus is a mountain range in the Mediterranean region of Turkey.

Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

emerald_media

emerald_media