Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Giant Swing or Sao Chingcha religious structure front of Wat Suthat Thepphaararam for thai people foreign travelers travel visit and traffic road at Phra Nakhon on May 11, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Formats
4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG