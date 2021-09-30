Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082703126
Giant Palm Tree isolated with fog and clouds with blue sky, big palm tree up to the sky with beautiful mountain view on cloudy day at Cocora Valley, Colombia
S
By Seyhan Ahen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbigblueclimatecloudcloudscloudycolombiadayenvironmentexoticforestgiantgreenhikinghiking routeisolatedlandscapenational parknaturalnaturenature sportsnobodyoutdoorpalm treepalm treespalmsparadiseparkplantposterrainforestsceneryseasonskysouth americasummersunsunnytourismtraveltreetropicalvacationvalleyviewwildwildlife
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist