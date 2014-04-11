Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A giant Buddha golden statue is seen at Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple located in Bangkok, Thailand. The statue, made of bronze and gold, measures 96 meters tall and 40 meters wide.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG