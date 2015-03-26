Images

Image
A giant Buddha golden statue is seen at Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen temple located in Bangkok, Thailand. The statue, made of bronze and gold, measures 96 meters tall and 40 meters wide.
2140984865

Item ID: 2140984865

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nelson Antoine

Nelson Antoine