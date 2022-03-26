Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Travemünde, Lübeck, Germany - March 26 2022: The Finnlines passenger and cargo ship "Finnpartner" entering the harbour in Lübeck Travemünde. It travels the Baltic sea for the Finnish shipping company
Formats
4924 × 3283 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG