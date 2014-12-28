Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Germany - circa 1971 : a 5 German Mark coin of the Federal Republic of Germany with the cote of arm eagle and the historic Parliament building. Text: To the German people
Edit
coin obverse 20 twenty cents euro cents isolated background close-up
US New York, Centre Market Accommodation, 1837, bronze
Nickel 5 cents $0.05 tails
Russia Russian silver coin 1 one rouble 1851, value in words and date flanked by laurel and oak sprigs, crown above, imperial eagle with two heads, shields on chest and outstretched wings,
Serbian two dinar coin isolated on white background
Germany German silver coin 1 one groten 1840, City of Bremen, value and date flanked by oak springs with acorns, crowned shield with large key surrounded by sign in German Free City of Bremen,
Euro Coins

See more

51504685

See more

51504685

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135866931

Item ID: 2135866931

Germany - circa 1971 : a 5 German Mark coin of the Federal Republic of Germany with the cote of arm eagle and the historic Parliament building. Text: To the German people

Formats

  • 4747 × 2415 pixels • 15.8 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 509 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 255 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

zabanski

zabanski