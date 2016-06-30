Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A geometrical floral composition made of fresh purple and yellow blooms and a note on a yellow and light blue background. Minimalist concept of love. Anniversary or Valentine’s pattern. Copy space.
Formats
5330 × 4015 pixels • 17.8 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 753 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 377 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG