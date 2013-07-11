Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Geometric details in architecture for background. Shaped walls fragment built in cement with simple, clean geometric shapes in pastel earth tones. Forms, abstract, light and shadows.
Edit
Contemporary architecture detailed with a pattern of geometric shapes painted in shades of pink and cream. Cement walls of an exterior staircase
Architecture fragment or detail of a contemporary building with walls built in cement with geometric forms. Pastel blue shades, lines, shapes, light and shadows.
Image of a construction site or yard work, multi-story building under construction. Cement and steel structures, metal scaffolding. Industrial background, construction site background.
Blue Mosque, Sultan Ahmet Camii, Ottoman architecture, exterior view. Historical, large and magnificent building in Istanbul. Islamic monumental structure.
Brussels, Belgium,11 july 2013: Modern architecture skyscrapers. Tall buildings or towers with geometric shapes or forms, straight and circular lines, covered with glass. city, future, trendy.
Paris, France,1 june 2016: La Défense neighborhood detail of the of towers and skyscrapers, modern architecture with glass and metal construction, many mirrored, most important companies
Exterior detail geometric structure fragments building. Abstract shape, minimal architectural background. Modern construction made of two large reinforced concrete blocks. Light tones. security safety

See more

2098964353

See more

2098964353

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134266399

Item ID: 2134266399

Geometric details in architecture for background. Shaped walls fragment built in cement with simple, clean geometric shapes in pastel earth tones. Forms, abstract, light and shadows.

Formats

  • 4945 × 3297 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Francisco Duarte Mendes

Francisco Duarte Mendes