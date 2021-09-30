Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088467572
Gentle purple decorations in a shape of a Christmas tree, on a light background
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundballbrightcardcelebrationchristmascollectioncolorconceptcopyspacecreativedecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignelegantelementfestivegiftgreetinghappyholidayillustrationlayoutluxurymerryminimalmodernnewnewyearnoelobjectornamentpartypastelpatternposterpresentpurpleseasonsetshinytemplatetreewallpaperwinterxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist