Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089569937
Genoa, Liguria, Italy - 10 22 2021: Detail of the entrance door of an ancient palace dating back to 1700, with the coat of arms of the city and a small statue representing a putto with a fish
Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
S
By Simona Sirio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
170018th centuryancientarchitectureartbuildingcitycity coat of armsclose upcoat of armsculturedestinationdetaildoor stepdowntownentrance dooreuropeexteriorfamousfishgenoagenoa italygenovahistorichistoric centrehistoricalhistoryitalylandmarkliguriamaterialsmemorialoldold townpalaceputtoputto with fishsculpturestatuestepstonesymbolsymbolictexturestourismtravelurbanwall
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist