Genoa, Liguria, Italy - 10 22 2021: Portal of the Church of Jesus (Chiesa del Gesù, 16th century), with bas-reliefs and marble sculptures in Baroque style, in the center of the coastal town
Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
S
By Simona Sirio
