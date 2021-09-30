Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088417517
Genoa, Liguria, Italy - 10 22 2021: Outside of a tobacco shop located in the medieval Portici of Sottoripa, porticoed pedestrian street in the historic centre of Genoa
Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
S
By Simona Sirio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarcadearchesarchitecturebuildingbuildingsbusinesscitycoastal towncommercialdowntownentranceeuropeexteriorfacadegenoagenoa italygenovahistoric centreitalianitalyliguriamedievalno peoplenobodyoldold townoutsideporchesporticipublic clockshopshop signsightseeingsignstorestreettobaccotobacco shoptourismtowntravelurban
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist