Genoa, Liguria, Italy - 10 22 2021: The statue of Raffaele Rubattino (1810-1881), an Italian entrepreneur and colonialist, with the medieval Tower of Morchi (12th century) and modern buildings
Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
By Simona Sirio
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
