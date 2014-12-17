Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
GENEVA - MAY 15: Salle des Pas Perdus the oldest assembly hall of the United Nations Headquarter in Geneva May 15, 2010 in Geneva, Switzerland. The country Namibia has been founded here.
Photo Formats
2475 × 1650 pixels • 8.3 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG