Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
GENEVA - MARCH 9, 2007: New Ferrari car demonstration is presented by pretty models on the Ferrari-stand in 77th International Motor Show, March 9, 2007 in Geneva, Switzerland
Photo Formats
3075 × 2238 pixels • 10.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 728 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.