Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
GENEVA, MARCH 6 : - First European presentation of Subaru Legacy concept car at the 79th edition of the International Motor Show Palexpo-Geneva 2009 on March 6, 2009 in Geneva, Switzerland.
Photo Formats
3500 × 2333 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.