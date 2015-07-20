Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
General view and architectural details of the wooden Catholic church of Saint Dorothy built in 1696 in the village of Winna-Pośtne in Podlasie, Poland.
Dublin, Ireland. August 18, 2015. Clock tower in the courtyad of Dublin Castle
The courtyard and the steps leading to the Cathedral of Girona, Spain, in the evening light
BOLKOW, POLAND, FEBRUARY 26,2012: The market square of the old town with the historic town hall.
Russian architecture always impresses with its majestic beauty and classical austerity.
Ancient residential quarter and church with evening lights in Albaida
ROTHENBURG OB DER TAUBER, GERMANY - MARCH 05, 2018: Historic colorful half-timbered houses in the medieval town Rothenburg ob der Tauber, one of the most beautiful villages in Europe, Germany,
Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK 06 22 2020 Redesdale Hall in Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire in the UK

See more

1770509852

See more

1770509852

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133464163

Item ID: 2133464163

General view and architectural details of the wooden Catholic church of Saint Dorothy built in 1696 in the village of Winna-Pośtne in Podlasie, Poland.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4034 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 671 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jacek Sakowicz

Jacek Sakowicz