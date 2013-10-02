Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
General view and architectural details of the wooden Catholic church of Saint Dorothy built in 1696 in the village of Winna-Pośtne in Podlasie, Poland.
Sailing on Greek waters
MONTREAL CANADA MAY 30 2016. Men repair the Montreal Olympic Stadium tower. It's the tallest inclined tower in the world.Tour Olympique stands 175 meters tall and at a 45-degree angle
New York, USA - August 12, 2016: Brooklyn Bridge in New York. Sights, buildings and streets of New York.
industrial crane construction of buildings and houses machine
industrial crane construction of buildings and houses machine
Windmill in Lembang, Bandung, West Java
Historical windmill building and blue sky in Netherlands.

See more

1425109676

See more

1425109676

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133464155

Item ID: 2133464155

General view and architectural details of the wooden Catholic church of Saint Dorothy built in 1696 in the village of Winna-Pośtne in Podlasie, Poland.

Formats

  • 6010 × 3377 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jacek Sakowicz

Jacek Sakowicz