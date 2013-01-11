Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
General view and architectural details of the wooden Catholic church of Saint Dorothy built in 1696 in the village of Winna-Pośtne in Podlasie, Poland.
Tahkuna lighthouse at Hiiumaa in sunny day
Kazimierz Dolny / lubelskie / Poland-07-26-2020: in summer in Kazimierz Dolny, view of the parish church, sleepy town waiting for tourists in the morning
Netherlands,North Holland,Hoorn,august 2017: Boundary stone in the form of a unicorn,the symbol of Hoorn
Tahkuna lighthouse at Hiiumaa in sunny day
View of the Church of St.Georges Kirche surrounded by the reddish roofs of the village. Fotogria made in Nördlingen, Bavaria, Germany.
Karadjozbeg Mosque in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina with blue sky in background.
The beautiful architectures located in a small Europe town with the warm sunlight

See more

1042035121

See more

1042035121

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133464145

Item ID: 2133464145

General view and architectural details of the wooden Catholic church of Saint Dorothy built in 1696 in the village of Winna-Pośtne in Podlasie, Poland.

Formats

  • 4715 × 3315 pixels • 15.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 703 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 352 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jacek Sakowicz

Jacek Sakowicz