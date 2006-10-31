Images

Image
General view and architectural details of the belfry built in 1696 at the Catholic church of St. Dorothy in the village of Winna-Poświętna in Podlasie, Poland.
Church in Bucharest, Romania
Wooden castle church. In years 1669-1708 Baturin Fortress was residence of three Ukrainian Hetmans: Demian Mnohohrishny, Ivan Samoilovych and Ivan Mazepa. Baturin, Chernihiv province, Ukraine.
The Kretzulescu Church (Biserica Kretzulescu) in Bucharest, Romania, 2020
Petajavesi, Finland- july 2017: Man sit at the stairs of Petajavesi Evangelical Lutheran Old Church, central Finland, UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ancient wooden european church.
Wooden Christian church with domes and crosses russia faith religion history architecture prayer
Umaid Bhawan Palace, located in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, India
Russia, Arkhangelsk, 26,11,2016 Museum of Wooden Architecture "Small Korely". Wooden church. Russia, Arkhangelsk region, Primorsky district

