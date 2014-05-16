Images

Image
General view and architectural details of the belfry built in 1696 at the Catholic church of St. Dorothy in the village of Winna-Poświętna in Podlasie, Poland.
Tutaev, Russia - March 28, 2016. Architecture and general view of town
ZAKOPANE, POLAND - APRIL 20, 2014: Made of wood Villa Stokrotka, built around year 1902 with historic features listed in the municipal register of architectural heritage of the city
Church and Steeple
street with historical half-timbered house in Budingen, Hesse, Germany
Wooden chapel on the territory of the church of the Transfiguration in Ostrov village from second half of 16 centuries
Small St. Simeon's and St. Anne's Orthodox Church in Sadama district, Kesklinn area. One of the few wooden churches survived in Estonia
historical half-timbered house in Idstein, Hesse, Germany

Popularity score

Usage score

2133468141

Item ID: 2133468141

Formats

  • 5100 × 3766 pixels • 17 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 738 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 369 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jacek Sakowicz

Jacek Sakowicz