Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
General view and architectural details of the belfry built in 1696 at the Catholic church of St. Dorothy in the village of Winna-Poświętna in Podlasie, Poland.
Clock tower
Old traditional wooden bell tower in Michniowiec village, Bieszczady Mountains, Poland
Osaka, traditional Japanese architecture, Osaka castle
Former water tower turned into apartments
The Greek Catholic wooden church of the Protection of the Saint Gods Mother in Jedlinka, Slovakia
Russian wooden bell tower. Traditional architecture in the culture of Russia. Orthodox Christian Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin. St. Petersburg.
Lviv, Ukraine - May 22 2018- Church from Yazlivchyk village, Brody district, Lviv region, build by AD1936 at Museum of Folk Architecture and Rural Life in Lviv, Ukraine.

See more

1239522544

See more

1239522544

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133468139

Item ID: 2133468139

General view and architectural details of the belfry built in 1696 at the Catholic church of St. Dorothy in the village of Winna-Poświętna in Podlasie, Poland.

Formats

  • 3635 × 4748 pixels • 12.1 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 766 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 383 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jacek Sakowicz

Jacek Sakowicz