Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gdansk Poland March 2022 Group of sup surfers stand up paddle board, women stand up paddling together in the city Motlawa river and canal in old town Gdansk Poland. Tourism attraction Active outdoor
Formats
4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG