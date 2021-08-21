Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094993736
Gdansk, Poland - August 21, 2021: Police in riot gear holding the line to protect counter-manifestation of LGBT.
Gdańsk, Poland
R
By Robson90
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
againstantianti-lgbtanti-lgbtqbisexualcoronaviruscountercounter-manifestationcounter-protestersdemonstrationdiscriminationeventextremismface masksgaygdanskgearhomosexualhomosexualitylesbianlgbtlgbt+lgbtqmanifestationmarchnationalorientationparadeparticipantspeoplepolandpolicepolicemanpolishprideprotectiveprotestersradicalriotsexual
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist