Image
Gazania is a genus of flowering plants in the family Asteraceae, native to Southern Africa. They produce large, daisy-like composite flowerheads in brilliant shades of yellow and orange.
Petals are modified leaves that surround the reproductive parts of flowers. They are often brightly colored or unusually shaped to attract pollinators.
Beautiful orange flower
Close-up orange daisy flower. Gazania flower or african daisy
Flowers are part of the most important occasions of life and have a language of their own.
osteospermum flower orange and yellow
flower osteospermum orange
36835990

36835990

