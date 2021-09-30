Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091236161
Gaza - 2014: Children playing with real guns left by soldiers in the war. Images after Israel's attack on Gaza.
Related keywords
aftermathaggressionartilleryassaultattackbombingcloudsconflictdemolished hospitaldemolished mosquedestroyed houseselectricity shortageexplosionfightfireflaggazagaza citygaza striphamashousehumanhumanitarianinhabitantsisraelisraelijewishlaunchmilitarymissilesoffensivepalestinepalestinianpatriotismprosthesisprotectionprotectiveqassamrocketsderotshellingshootsufferingterror attacktownwarzone
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
