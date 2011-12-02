Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gaultheria procumbens, eastern teaberry, checkerberry, boxberry, or American wintergreen, is a species of Gaultheria native to North America. It is a member of the Ericaceae.
Home grown Sorrel blood vein lettuce, in garden pots photographed in direct sunlight.
Colorful Easter eggs in the nature.
Close-up of red and green peppers growing in a greenhouse. Selective focus with shallow depth of field.
Freshly Picked Red Radishes
Small cherry tomatoes are ripening
Lime tree, young green shoots and buds on a tree trunk, macro. Spring linden tree, tilia
Fresh radishes in a row

See more

650472469

See more

650472469

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125875131

Item ID: 2125875131

Gaultheria procumbens, eastern teaberry, checkerberry, boxberry, or American wintergreen, is a species of Gaultheria native to North America. It is a member of the Ericaceae.

Formats

  • 6405 × 4587 pixels • 21.4 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 716 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 358 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wieland Teixeira

Wieland Teixeira