Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086449157
gathered or foraged chaga mushroom wild birch tree parasitic fungus or fungi it is used in alternative medicine for brewing healing tea for treatment covid-19. cleaned chaga on wooden board. flare
Russia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativeantiantioxidant-richbirchbrewingcancerchagacleanclearancescoffeecoronaviruscovid-19detoxdiseasesdrinkeco-friendlyfolkfoodforagingforestfungifungusgatheringharvestinghealinghealthherbalinonotus obliquuslow environmental footprintmedicinalmedicinemushroomnaturalnatureno peoplenobodyorganicparasiticpeeledpickingrawshroom boomteatraditionaltreatmenttreewildwoodenwoodlandwoody
Categories: Food and Drink, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist