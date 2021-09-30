Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090998780
Gardener pick up chrysanthemum by hand in the field of beautiful white blooming chrysanthemum background at Chiangmai, north of Thailand.
M
By Modxka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombluebrightchiangmaichrysanthemumcloseupcloudcolorcolorfulcountrysideenvironmentfarmfarmerfieldflorafloralflowergardengardenergreengrowthhayfieldlandscapeleafmeadowmountainnaturalnatureoutdoorpetalpick upplantrapeseedseasonskyspringsummersunsunflowersunnythailandtourismviewyellow
Similar images
More from this artist