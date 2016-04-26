Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The garden strawberry is a widely grown hybrid species of the genus Fragaria, collectively known as the strawberries, which are cultivated worldwide for their fruit.
Strawberries in white Bowl
Fondue with Melting chocolate or melted chocolate and strawberry.
Heap of fresh strawberries in ceramic bowl
a bowl of strawbery on blue napkin isolated on white background.
Many fresh red strawberries on dark background. Healthy red berries full of vitamins
Strawberries as high detailed close-up shot on a vintage wooden table; selective focus
Ripe strawberry on an old wooden table

See more

324655796

See more

324655796

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132717291

Item ID: 2132717291

The garden strawberry is a widely grown hybrid species of the genus Fragaria, collectively known as the strawberries, which are cultivated worldwide for their fruit.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dhruv R Chauhan

Dhruv R Chauhan