Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085043345
Garden corner in early spring Twisted fern sprouts surrounded by stones
L
By Lira Miraeta
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
areabackgroundbackgroundsbeautifulbeautybotanybrownbudbushclimateclose upcloseupcolorcurleddaydewemeraldenvironmentfernflorafoliageforegroundforestfreshnessfrondgardengardeninggreengroupgrowthleafleaveslifenaturalnaturenewnobodyoutdooroutdoorsplantrolledseasonselectivespringstemswirltropicalvariegatedwildyoung
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist