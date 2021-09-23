Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087118436
Gandria, Switzerland - 23 September 2021: Drone view at Gandria on lake of Lugano in the italian part of Switzerland
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureauthenticbackgroundbankbeautifulboatbrickbuildingbusinesscitydesigndoordrone vieweuropeeuropeanfamousfashiongandriahillhistorylakeluganoluxurymountainnarrownatureoldoriginalpassengerpeoplephotoporchpricerentrichroofsan salvatoreshipshorestreetsummerswimswissswitzerlandticinotourismtouristtownvacationwindow
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist