Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The game of the German teacher Friedrich Frobel for the development of children. Frobel gifts. Knitted soft balls for learning shapes and improving fine motor skills in a small child
color knitting and balls in the basket
the hair multicolored rubber bands grouped close-up
Yarn. Multi-colored threads for knitting.
close-ups of needle and wool - needlecraft
Colorful Drum Stick from Thai Temple
Woven pattern handicraft of north ethnic people in Thailand.
Knitted vegetables on wooden background

See more

587959103

See more

587959103

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125147475

Item ID: 2125147475

The game of the German teacher Friedrich Frobel for the development of children. Frobel gifts. Knitted soft balls for learning shapes and improving fine motor skills in a small child

Formats

  • 4032 × 2268 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timur Malazoniia

Timur Malazoniia