Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The game of the German teacher Friedrich Frobel for the development of children. Frobel gifts. Wooden geometric multi-colored figures of circles for teaching young children
Multicolored metal of different sizes car springs
Russian flag pattern background
Russian flag pattern background
spinner stress relieving toy isolated
Pottery bowls and spoons on sale at a street shop
Russian flag pattern background
Recycled plastic bottle caps in various colors, top view

See more

1164729493

See more

1164729493

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125145594

Item ID: 2125145594

The game of the German teacher Friedrich Frobel for the development of children. Frobel gifts. Wooden geometric multi-colored figures of circles for teaching young children

Formats

  • 4032 × 2268 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Timur Malazoniia

Timur Malazoniia